WA leaders call for accountability after 2 people shot by Border Patrol in Portland

The two people hurt in a shooting by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Portland on Thursday are in stable condition, according to the Portland Police Department. During a news conference on Friday, Chief Bob Day announced the man had been shot in the arm and the woman was shot in the chest.

In a statement to X on Friday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security officially identified the male driver of the vehicle as Luis David Nico Moncada, and the female passenger as Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras.

In the statement, DHS said agents were conducting a "targeted vehicle stop" before the situation escalated. Federal officials claimed the man and woman entered the U.S. illegally and are suspected members of Tren de Aragua (TDA), a violent Venezuelan gang.

DHS said the man was previously arrested for DUI and unauthorized to use a vehicle. Officials also said the woman is linked to a prostitution ring.

Police Chief Day said both Moncada and Zambrano-Contreras are being investigated for a connection to a previous shooting in Portland.

Two people were shot by border patrol in Portland, WA

What they're saying:

"We had a shooting in northeast Portland in July of this year, and the victim in that shooting was self-identified as a Venezuelan immigrant who informed us that the suspects in that shooting were associated with TDA. Based on that, we’ve been working on that case, it’s an ongoing investigation," said Day.

DHS said a Border Patrol agent shot at the man, who was driving, because he allegedly weaponized his car trying to run over officers, while the woman sat in the passenger seat. DHS defended the agent’s actions as self-defense.

The incident is sparking political controversy across the nation, and in the Pacific Northwest.

In an announcement on X, Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said his office opened an investigation on the shooting, stating, "Our office will take every step necessary to ensure the rights and security of Oregonians are protected."

Washington U.S. Senator Patty Murray

Murray reposted Rayfield’s statement to support the office’s decision. Murray wrote, "It’s important that state & local officials are involved in investigating this shooting. Under the Trump administration, DHS is nothing more than a miserable propaganda machine. We need answers & accountability. Our cities are not training grounds for trigger-happy DHS agents."

Washington Congresswoman Emily Randall

The congresswoman shared a similar sentiment to Murray. She posted to Facebook, writing, in part, "Kristi Noem’s lawless agents are out of control."

Randall also wrote, "Enough is enough." Her post referenced Thursday’s shooting in Portland, and the deadly shooting of a Minneapolis woman by ICE agents on Wednesday.

The Minneapolis shooting happened on the same day that masked ICE agents in an unmarked car arrested three people on Seattle’s Aurora Avenue.

Seattle mayor Katie Wilson responds to Portland shooting

Wilson posted a video to Facebook, calling the arrest an "abuse of power." The mayor also acknowledged Seattle’s "limited authority regarding the actions of federal agencies."

"So, I’m working with Police Chief Barnes, City Attorney Evans, immigrant rights groups, and local leaders to identify every possible legal argument, public resource, and creative tool we can use to keep the people of Seattle safe," said Wilson.

The FBI Portland Field Office is leading the investigation into Thursday’s shooting. The Portland Police Department said it is assisting in the investigation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson talks homelessness, police tensions and World Cup countdown

Seattle leaders combat 'misinformation', say open-air drug use still means arrests

Here's everything to know about the 2026 Super Bowl

Seattle ranks as the best US city for keeping New Year's resolutions in 2026, data shows

WA trooper struck, injured in multi-car crash on SR 512

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.