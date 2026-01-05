WA trooper struck, injured in multi-car crash on SR 512

The Brief A Washington State Patrol trooper was injured in a multi-car crash Monday night on State Route 512 in Pierce County. The crash happened around 7 p.m. near Canyon Road East when the trooper’s patrol car was rear-ended, triggering additional collisions. The trooper’s injuries are not life-threatening, and the cause of the crash is under investigation as drivers are urged to expect delays.



A Washington State Trooper was injured in a multi-car crash on State Route 512 in Pierce County Monday night.

What we know:

Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported the crash just after 7 p.m., happening at SR 512 and Canyon Road East.

According to WSP, a car struck a trooper's patrol car from behind, which then crashed into other cars.

The trooper was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, WSP says.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office is now taking over the crash investigation.

Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

