WSDOT announces Revive I-5 work begins this January in Seattle

The Brief WSDOT warns drivers to plan ahead as Revive I-5 work resumes on NB I-5 across the Ship Canal Bridge beginning Jan. 9, 2026. The project includes months-long lane reductions and weekend-long full closures, with all lanes reopening temporarily for the FIFA World Cup in June. Drivers should expect delays, follow signage, and WSDOT plans similar southbound work and full closures in 2027.



WSDOT is warning drivers to plan ahead for traffic as crews announce that Revive I-5 work will resume just days into the new year.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), crews will resume Revive I-5: Ship Canal Bridge Preservation work on northbound I-5 as early as Jan. 9, 2026.

Northbound I-5 weekend-long closure, Jan. 9-12, 2026 (WSDOT)

What they're saying:

"This will begin months-long northbound I-5 two-lane reductions across the Ship Canal Bridge which are needed to repair and resurface the bridge deck," WSDOT announced. "WSDOT will need to use weekend-long full northbound I-5 closures from I-90 to Northeast 45th Street to set up and remove work zones."

Here’s the Revive I-5 construction schedule for 2026:

Jan 9–12: Weekend-long full northbound I-5 closures for work zone set up.

Jan. 12 – June 5: Months-long two left northbound I-5 lane reduction across the Ship Canal Bridge.

June 5–8: Weekend-long full northbound I-5 closure for work zone removal.

June 8 – July 10: All lanes of I-5 reopened for FIFA World Cup games.

July 10-13: Weekend-long full northbound I-5 closure for work zone set up.

July 13 – end of 2026: Months-long two right northbound I-5 lane reduction across Ship Canal Bridge.

End of 2026: Weekend-long full northbound I-5 closure for work zone removal.

2026 northbound I-5 lane closures and reductions (WSDOT)

The dates for work zone set up and removal closures are weather dependent, WSDOT says. Dry weather is needed to re-stripe lanes, so if the weather is too rainy, work will need to be rescheduled for the following weekends.

How to get around the Revive I-5 construction in Seattle

WSDOT says during lane reductions and full closures, the express lanes will be open to everyone in the direction of work 24 hours a day. Crews warn that drivers traveling in the opposite direction of the roadwork may also experience travel delays because the express lanes will not reverse. WSDOT is asking drivers to keep an eye out for signage, because select ramps will remain HOV-only.

(WSDOT)

What to expect in 2027

"In 2027, expect months-long reductions of southbound I-5 lanes across the Ship Canal Bridge. Crews again will need weekend-long full directional closures of I-5 to install and remove the work zones," said WSDOT. "We will share more specific details closer to the planned work."

For more information, visit WSDOT’s website.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

