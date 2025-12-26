WSDOT will partially reopen WA's Highway 2 on Monday

The Brief Gov. Bob Ferguson announced that the eastern portion of U.S. Highway 2 between Leavenworth and Stevens Pass will reopen Monday following severe flood damage. While this allows the ski resort to resume operations via a detour and pilot car, the western stretch remains closed as officials work to establish a timeline for its repair.



Gov. Bob Ferguson announced Friday that portions of U.S. Highway 2 will reopen Monday, more than a week after severe floodwaters washed out a 42-mile stretch of the highway.

What we know:

The Washington State Department of Transportation will reopen the east side of the highway between Leavenworth and Stevens Pass. The move will allow Stevens Pass ski resort operations to resume, though officials noted that travel will differ from normal conditions.

What's next:

While officials do not have an estimated time for when the west side will reopen, Ferguson is expected to provide specific details regarding the timeline and expectations for that section later.

US 2 washout (WSDOT)

U.S. 2 was closed between Skykomish and Leavenworth earlier this month after stormwater and debris washed out several sections of the highway. Since the closure, traffic has been detoured via U.S. Highway 97 over Blewett Pass and State Route 28 through Quincy.

During a news conference Dec. 16, Ferguson said the state originally anticipated the highway would be closed for months. WSDOT continues to assess damage along the corridor and urges drivers to remain aware of closures still in effect.

WSDOT officials are also advising travelers to prepare for delays and check mountain pass conditions before heading out.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Office of Governor Bob Ferguson and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

