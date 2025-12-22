Renton, WA residents expect long cleanup in Cedar River flooding aftermath

The Brief Heavy flooding from the Cedar River has deposited a massive field of logs and debris into southern Lake Washington, creating a hazard thousands of feet long near the Renton Airport. The Army Corps of Engineers is currently prioritizing critical navigation sites like ferry terminals, stating they cannot address the lake's debris until rivers recede and holding sites are cleared. Local volunteers have begun manual cleanup efforts, but officials warn boaters to avoid the area due to the extreme volume of floating logs and silt.



Sun and clear skies for much of Monday shined light on the problems left behind by recent flooding and storms. In Renton, people walking close to Lake Washington near the Renton Airport said there's a logjam to be cleaned up.

The area is a great spot for watching planes take off and land, but now there's a new attraction — a graveyard of logs and debris.

It's unlike anything people we talked with said they've seen before.

Usually it's planes at the Renton Airport that captures the attention of people like Perry and Cheryl Culwell during their morning walks by Lake Washington.

But not today.

What they're saying:

"Couldn't believe it. It was just incredible," Perry Culwell said.

This time, it was the major mess left behind by a raging Cedar River feeding into the lake following recent storms.

"A tremendous amount of water. I can't imagine how much water was coming down the Cedar River to produce that," Perry Culwell said.

A man also walking by the area showed us video of the Cedar River from December 11, where the water was high and gushing toward the lake.

"We came out here and couldn't believe the number of logs and stuff, and tree stumps, and all sorts of silt, just way out into the lake. We've never seen that before," Cheryl Culwell said.

Some branches and debris still float near the Renton Rowing Center.

Lisa Lambert also noticed the mud and driftwood near the facility while walking her dog, Cocoa.

"It is abnormal. This is very abnormal due to all the rain and everything we've had. Usually only see about half of this I would say," she said.

Rowing Center officials said members and about 50 volunteers from the community rallied to help clean up the area for the rowers during the weekend.

Debris piled up around the dock, so they got to work, with some in kayaks retrieving and towing logs from the water.

The Army Corps of Engineers told FOX 13 News they were aware of the significant debris in south Lake Washington.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Debris and cleanup efforts in Renton's Cedar River. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Flooding aftermath in western WA

In a statement a spokesperson said:

"There is no federal navigation channel in the Cedar River, meaning any dredging is a local or private responsibility that requires a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

We are aware of significant debris in south Lake Washington, including reports of debris flows over 200 feet wide and thousands of feet long near the mouth of the Cedar River. For safety, we advise all boaters to avoid operating near this woody debris.

As post-flood operations shift to cleanup, the overwhelming volume of material requires us to prioritize critical navigation infrastructure like ferry terminals and commercial facilities. Our initial response for debris must be to first clear our full debris holding sites in Lake Union, Mercer Island, and Elliott Bay. This will create capacity for our local partners to help corral more debris.

Our efforts focus on removing the largest hazards, woody debris with a diameter over 12 inches. Please note that we do not remove debris from under private docks to avoid the risk of property damage."

A spokesperson also said they have received requests for debris removal, but they will be unable to address them until the rivers recede.

Local perspective:

Those we talked with said the clean-up looks like no small task.

"Looks to me like it's going to need to be dredged," Perry Culwell said.

Until then, people will have something new to look at, and as they say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

"It is going to take a while. It's pretty, though, it looks nice," Lambert said.

People we talked with said they hope this is the last time intense rain causes this kind of mess in this area known for rowing and water activities.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Everett, WA, firefighters warn of holiday fire risk from lithium-ion batteries

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Renton, WA police seek public’s help in an apparent road rage crash

Wild Waves Theme Park to shut down in 2026

Charter bus breaks down in Leavenworth, leaving dozens stranded

2.5-magnitude earthquake measured near Ashford, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.