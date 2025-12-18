LIVE UPDATES: Road closures, power outages, flooding in western WA

The Brief A Flood Watch, Wind Advisory and Winter Weather Advisory remain in effect for western Washington as the region is already dealing with ongoing flooding and power outages. FOX 13 is tracking the latest weather conditions after atmospheric rivers and a windstorm recently battered the area. This story will be updated continuously throughout the day. Check back for updates.



After hundreds of thousands lost power in an overnight windstorm, another round of wet and windy weather could cause disruptions across western Washington on Thursday.

The region continues to deal with river flooding, as two King County levees broke this week, and more rainfall is in the forecast. There's also the potential for additional power outages, with a Wind Advisory in effect.

Keep reading for live weather updates for Thursday, Dec. 18.

7:21 a.m.: City of Pacific updates evacuation map

Some residents in the city of Pacific have been able to return to their homes this week but parts of the city are still under evacuation orders.

Below is an updated map from city officials:

Green: Unrestricted areas, where residents can return to their homes

Red: Restricted and evacuation orders are still in place

Orange: There are limited restrictions and local access only

X: Road closures

December 28, 2025: Updated restrictions map for the city of Pacific.

6:26 a.m.: Whidbey Island hit hardest by outages

Much of Whidbey Island is still without power after a vicious windstorm knocked it out early this week.

Power crews have been working around the clock to get it back on for thousands of customers.

5:56 a.m.: Some WA school districts delayed, closed

Multiple school districts in western Washington have announced closures and delays for Thursday.

FOX 13 Seattle has an updated list here.

5:48 a.m.: Snowing over I-90 Snoqualmie Pass

Driving conditions over Snoqualmie Pass are bare and wet with snow and slush in places.

WSDOT said traction tires are advised and oversize vehicles are prohibited.

5:32 a.m.: Thousands in WA are still without power

Crews are still working to restore power to thousands of customers in western Washington.

Thursday weather forecast

Moderate, widespread rain returns Thursday morning, along with mountain snow. A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of western Washington with gusts up to 45 mph through the evening hours.

Widespread rain will return Thursday, especially for the morning hours along with more mountain snow. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Flood watches and warnings remain in effect as river levels remain high, though they are continuing to slowly decrease.

River flooding, 500k power outages

Over 500,000 Washingtonians lost power on Wednesday as winds reached up to 70 mph in some areas, toppling trees onto roads, homes and power lines.

No major flooding is projected despite the continued rainfall. King County saw breached levees in Tukwila and Pacific earlier this week, where floodwaters swamped hundreds of homes and businesses.

A blizzard warning was also issued for the Washington Cascades and Olympics on Wednesday. More mountain snow is expected to accumulate through Friday, with drivers urged to use caution on the passes.

Road closures in western Washington

Several roads across western Washington remain closed due to recent weather effects, most notably US 2, where a 50-mile stretch of the highway to Stevens Pass will likely remain closed for months after a washout.

Some roads that were previously closed reopened to limited traffic, including State Route 167 between Kent and Auburn, and a section of State Route 410 that was also washed out.

Additionally, Interstate 90 has two eastbound lane closures near North Bend due to a landslide, and all westbound lanes are blocked near Cle Elum due to construction.

