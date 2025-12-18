Lake Washington Partners, KCPQ FOX 13 Seattle announce development of new broadcast studio at Axis9

The Brief KCPQ FOX 13 and KZJO FOX 13+ will relocate to a newly redeveloped, state-of-the-art broadcast studio inside Seattle’s Axis9 tower, with operations expected to begin in November 2026. The new second-floor facility will feature modernized 4K-capable production systems, multiple specialty studios, and flexible presentation areas designed to support both linear and digital content. Lake Washington Partners’ redevelopment of the 16-story Axis9 positions FOX 13 as an anchor tenant and reflects both organizations’ long-term investment in the vitality of downtown Seattle.



Lake Washington Partners (LKWP) and FOX Television Stations today announced that the FOX-owned Seattle duopoly, KCPQ FOX 13 and KZJO FOX 13+ will relocate its broadcast and newsroom operations to Axis9, the newly redeveloped 16-story office tower located at 1800 9th Avenue in Seattle’s Denny Triangle. The station is expected to begin broadcasting from the new facility in November 2026.

FOX will occupy the second floor of Axis9, which will be constructed as a fully modernized studio and newsroom to create a next-generation broadcast environment with the latest technology in live-production systems to support ever changing demands for linear and digital media production. The main studio will accommodate the station’s various newscasts and programs with 4K-capable cameras from angles that can be changed quickly between segments or shows. The layout of the space allows for additional production areas outside of the main studio, including a streaming studio, a podcast studio, and several TV-ready presentation areas, including newsroom, kitchen, and a weather terrace for outdoor live shots. The floor’s interior design is inspired by the Puget Sound and the Pacific Northwest's mountain ranges, and Seattle pop culture adorns the rooms.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Since purchasing Axis9 in 2024, LKWP has led an expansive remodel of the 321,000 square foot building. Upgrades include modernization of common areas, an expanded fitness center, and a new amenity floor complete with an air bar, conference rooms, and lounge areas. FOX 13 will become one of the building’s anchor tenants.

"We are pleased to welcome FOX 13 to Axis9," said Jordan Lott, President and CEO of LKWP. "The station plays a vital role in informing and engaging communities throughout the Pacific Northwest," added Lott. "Lake Washington Partners is committed to delivering a space that supports FOX 13’s mission, and their decision to move here reinforces the long-term potential of downtown Seattle and our vision of shaping Axis9 into a center of innovation."

(FOX 13 Seattle)

"Making the move to Axis9 is a strategic investment in the future of FOX 13 Seattle and our commitment to best serving viewers across the Pacific Northwest," added Michael Lewis, Senior Vice President and General Manager of KCPQ FOX 13 and KZJO FOX 13+. "We are confident that Lake Washington Partners will create a state-of-the-art facility equipped with the technology to support our high-quality news and original content, right in the heart of downtown Seattle, an area that has become synonymous with producing cutting-edge advancements."

Situated at the intersection of Denny Triangle, South Lake Union, and Seattle’s Central Business District, Axis9 provides FOX 13 with a high-visibility location in one of the city’s most active commercial and residential neighborhoods. Both organizations emphasized that the project represents a long-term commitment to the continued economic and cultural vitality of downtown Seattle.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

About Lake Washington Partners LLC

Lake Washington Partners (lkwp.com) is a private, family-owned commercial real estate investor and developer focused on office and industrial properties across the United States. The company’s focus is on long-term portfolio investments and development projects. They are regarded for their customer-centric approach, which currently spans nearly 11.6M square feet in 10 states.

About KCPQ FOX 13 and KZJO FOX 13+ (Cable 110/Channel 22 over-the-air)

KCPQ and KZJO are part of the FOX Television Stations, which owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in nine of the top ten largest designated market areas (DMAs), and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 17 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce over 1,200 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the FOX Network’s national content.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New WA laws in 2026 include higher wages, luxury car tax, plastic bag fee hike

Person dead after driving car onto flooded roadway in Snohomish

Snoqualmie ski resort offering season pass rollover for late year start

'Muddy mess': Pierce County RV park residents continue flood clean-up

Wild Waves Theme Park to shut down in 2026

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.