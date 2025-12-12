LIVE UPDATES: Flooding, road closures persist in western WA

The Brief Western Washington continues to see major flooding across the region, prompting evacuations and water rescues. The Skagit River is expected to crest Friday morning, with a Flash Flood Watch in effect for the surrounding region. There will be lingering road closures after rivers hit record levels, despite likely getting a break from the rain. This story will be updated continuously throughout the day. Check back for updates.



An atmospheric river dumped heavy rain across western Washington this week, causing major river flooding and prompting evacuations throughout the region.

While most rivers hit peak levels on Thursday, many areas continue to grapple with continued flooding, with lingering road closures and other weather impacts a possibility.

(Eastside Fire & Rescue)

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect as the Skagit River is expected to crest Friday morning. FOX 13 is tracking the latest conditions.

To track school closings and delays in western Washington for Friday, Dec. 12, click here.

Keep reading for live weather updates for Friday, Dec. 12.

7:10 a.m.: 300 National Guard members supporting flood relief

The Washington National Guard said more than 300 members will be on duty Friday to help local responders in flooded areas.

Members were in Skagit County on Thursday filling sandbags and managing traffic control points.

6:57 a.m.: Whatcom County flooding impacts

Amy Cloud with Whatcom County Emergency Management joined Good Day Seattle on Friday morning.

Cloud said the smaller cities in the county that were hit the hardest are the biggest concern.

6:05 a.m.: Level 3 evacuation orders rescinded in parts of Sumner

The city of Sumner said Rainier View level 3 evacuation orders have been rescinded as the Puyallup River continues to decline. City officials said residents may return home but are advised to remain alert.

5:58 a.m.: River levels dropping, remain at major flood stage

Most river levels decreased overnight into Friday. The following rivers remain at major flood stage: Skagit, Snohomish Cedar and Wenatchee.

5:15 a.m.: Water remains over roadway on SR 162

Both directions of State Route 162 remain closed near Rianier Avenue Northeast to Milepost near Harman Way due to water over the roadway, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced on Friday morning.

The roadway remains closed until further notice.

Friday weather forecast: Lingering flooding, Skagit River levee watch

High river levels continued Thursday evening after heavy showers came to an end. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the Mount Vernon area due to flood risks if local levees fail to hold the Skagit River.

A Flash Flood Watch is posted until late Friday: there is a possibility of dike/levee failure. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Landslides and localized flooding will remain an issue into the end of the week. Most area rivers will likely decrease throughout Friday as the atmospheric river moves out of western Washington.

Skies will be much drier Friday, and there may even be some sunbreaks on Saturday. The next round of showers return Sunday, with heavier rain by the middle of next week.

Thursday flooding: Record river levels and major floods

Several rivers hit record levels on Thursday, including the Snohomish, Cedar and Nooksack rivers, flooding surrounding communities.

Emergency crews conducted multiple water rescues, evacuating families from homes, while also monitoring flooded roadways and fallen trees. Mudslides remained a threat from the atmospheric moisture.

Most rivers crested Thursday morning, while the Skagit River continued to gradually rise. Some areas began to see the floodwaters receding, but others remained stagnant.

Viewer photos of flooding across western Washington

