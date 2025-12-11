LIVE UPDATES: Evacuations, major river flooding across western WA

The Brief Major flooding in Western Washington has prompted Level 3 evacuations in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several highways are closed due to mudslides, and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Skagit River. Rivers are cresting, with more flooding expected as the atmospheric river moves southward. This website will be updated continuously throughout the day. Check back for updates.



Western Washington is seeing major flooding as an atmospheric river dumps heavy rain across the region, causing several local rivers to crest Wednesday night into Thursday.

Level 3 evacuations, meaning "Go Now," are in effect for cities and communities near rivers, and several major highways are closed due to mudslides. FOX 13 is tracking potential catastrophic flooding as rivers reach peak levels.

To track closings and delays in western Washington for Thursday, Dec. 11, click here.

Keep reading for live weather updates for Thursday, Dec. 11.

Evacuations in Skagit, Snohomish County

Multiple areas of western Washington are currently under Level 3 evacuations, with residents urged to seek higher ground immediately.

In Skagit County, the cities of Mount Vernon, Burlington, Sedro-Woolley, along with the upriver communities of Hamilton, Conway, Rockport, Marblemount and Concrete are advised to evacuate.

In Snohomish County, people living in low-lying homes in the Tualco Valley are asked to seek higher ground. Those living in the city of Sultan south of Date Street and west of 4th Street should consider relocating.

In Pierce County, the cities of Orting and Sumner saw severe flooding from the Puyallup River. Residents are asked to avoid areas near the water.

Thursday weather forecast

Major flooding is possible due to overnight rainfall Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with the atmospheric river slowly moving southward throughout the day.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Skagit River through Friday due to the possibility of levees and dikes failing.

A rare Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of western Skagit and northwestern Snohomish county through Friday night due to possible threat of levee or dike failure. (FOX Weather)

Widespread flooding Wednesday

Many areas around the Puget Sound saw serious flooding on Wednesday, with many being rescued from dangerous floodwaters.

Mudslides led to several major road closures, including on eastbound I-90, and overnight closures of US 2 Stevens Pass and US 97 Blewett Pass.

Mudslide that caused eastbound I-90 closure Wednesday (Washington State Patrol)

Some rivers initially crested Wednesday morning into the afternoon, with another round of flooding expected into the evening hours and early Thursday morning.

