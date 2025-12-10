Expand / Collapse search
Eastbound I-90, Stevens Pass closed due to mudslide

By
Published  December 10, 2025 3:34pm PST
Traffic
FOX 13 Seattle
VIDEO: Streets underwater in Kent-Auburn area

VIDEO: Streets underwater in Kent-Auburn area

Video taken by Abby Freeman Cummings shows the intersection across from Carpinitos Farm in Kent submerged under floodwater. She says this road is the only way into her neighborhood.

The Brief

    • Eastbound I-90 is fully blocked at North Bend due to a mudslide, with no ETA for reopening.
    • Several other major roads across western Washington are also closed due to flooding and slides.
    • Drivers are asked to stay up-to-date online for the latest traffic updates and road conditions.

NORTH BEND, Wash. - Eastbound I-90 is currently fully blocked near North Bend due to a mudslide.

The freeway is closed between Winery Road and 436th Avenue Southeast, in the North Bend/Snoqualmie area. There is no estimated time for reopening.

This is expected to be an extended closure. Drivers are asked to plan ahead and seek alternate routes. 

Westbound I-90 remains open to traffic.

Several other major roads across western Washington are also closed due to mudslides and flooding.

US 2 Stevens Pass is closed between Index and Coles Corner (west of Leavenworth) due to rocks, trees, and mud blocking the highway. There is currently no detour available, and drivers are asked to use different routes.

US 97 Blewett Pass is closed between Ellensburg and Leavenworth. The highway is closed northbound at the State Route 970 junction, and southbound at milepost 177, about 12 miles south of US 2.

There are various road closures across Kent, including sections of South 277th Street, 148th Avenue Southeast, and Green River Road.

Amtrak trains between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. are suspended on Thursday and Friday due to anticipated flooding of the Skagit River.

For traffic updates and the latest road conditions, drivers can check the real-time travel map on the Washington State Department of Transportation's website.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation, Eastside Fire & Rescue, Amtrak Cascades and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

TrafficSevere WeatherNewsNorth BendFlooding