Eastbound I-90, Stevens Pass closed due to mudslide

The Brief Eastbound I-90 is fully blocked at North Bend due to a mudslide, with no ETA for reopening. Several other major roads across western Washington are also closed due to flooding and slides. Drivers are asked to stay up-to-date online for the latest traffic updates and road conditions.



Eastbound I-90 is currently fully blocked near North Bend due to a mudslide.

The freeway is closed between Winery Road and 436th Avenue Southeast, in the North Bend/Snoqualmie area. There is no estimated time for reopening.

This is expected to be an extended closure. Drivers are asked to plan ahead and seek alternate routes.

Westbound I-90 remains open to traffic.

Several other major roads across western Washington are also closed due to mudslides and flooding.

US 2 Stevens Pass is closed between Index and Coles Corner (west of Leavenworth) due to rocks, trees, and mud blocking the highway. There is currently no detour available, and drivers are asked to use different routes.

US 97 Blewett Pass is closed between Ellensburg and Leavenworth. The highway is closed northbound at the State Route 970 junction, and southbound at milepost 177, about 12 miles south of US 2.

There are various road closures across Kent, including sections of South 277th Street, 148th Avenue Southeast, and Green River Road.

Amtrak trains between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. are suspended on Thursday and Friday due to anticipated flooding of the Skagit River.

For traffic updates and the latest road conditions, drivers can check the real-time travel map on the Washington State Department of Transportation's website.

