Julian Love, Jarran Reed return to practice for Seattle Seahawks

The Brief Safety Julian Love, defensive tackle Jarran Reed, and wide receiver Dareke Young were all designated to return to practice for the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday. Each player can practice for 21 days before needing to be added to the 53-man roster or left on injured reserve, which would end their season. Love has been out the last nine weeks with a hamstring injury. Reed had surgery last month to address a fracture in his wrist, and Young has been out six weeks with a hip injury.



The moves give each player a 21-day window to practice with the team before needing to re-join the active roster, which could happen as soon as this weekend for the game against the Atlanta Falcons.

"It's great. I know those guys have been working really hard," head coach Mike Macdonald said.

Love has been out the last nine weeks with a hamstring injury that initially forced him to miss the team's Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints as well. Love returned to the lineup to play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 before suffering a setback and being out ever since.

Reed had surgery last month to address a fracture in his wrist after the team's win over the Washington Commanders. And Young has been out since the win over the Houston Texans due to a hip injury.

"J-Reed was really just more of a function of letting it heal. I know Julian's working his tail off, I believe Dareke Young is a part of that crew as well," Macdonald said. "It'd be great to have them out there. We'll see how it goes."

Love was limited in his return to practice, while Reed and Young were full participants.

Seattle currently has an opening on their 53-man roster after waiving running back Myles Gaskin and re-signing him to the practice squad. Presumably, one of the three players back at practice will fill that spot by the end of the weekend. The team has additional moves they could make to free up more spots if multiple players are ready to return to action.

Ty Okada has filled in terrifically at free safety in place of Love this season, while Brandon Pili and Quinton Bohanna have come up from the practice squad to help with tackle depth in Reed's absence.

Tight end Eric Saubert was also eligible to begin practicing this week, but Seattle has elected to take another week with him on injured reserve with his calf injury.

He's coming along strong," Macdonald said. "He really took a turn for the positive last week. That's a good thing. Excited about him coming along here. … He’s got some things he needs to hit this week, rehab wise, but optimistic that he’ll hit those things."

Rookie defensive end Rylie Mills is in the second week of his practice window after being designated to return from the non-football injury list last week. Mills tore the ACL in his knee last December at Notre Dame and has been out all year since being drafted in the fifth round of the NFL Draft this spring.

With Seattle's defensive line currently healthy, there doesn't seem to be a place on the active roster for Mills at the present. Maybe that changes by the end of his practice window next week, but it might end up being a de facto "redshirt" season for Mills.

One other injury note is that nose tackle Johnathan Hankins was waived from the non-football injury list with a settlement on Wednesday. Macdonald said recently that Hankins would not be able to play this season after spending all year on the non-football injury list with an ongoing back issue.

