WA officials shut down 6-mile stretch of SR-167 due to standing water

Several miles of highway are shut down with no estimated time of reopening as state officials continue to assess flood damage and standing water on roadways across the western Washington region following a severe atmospheric river last week.

State Route 167 remains closed in both directions between Kent and Auburn on Sunday between South 212th Street and 15th Street NW. A WSDOT statement on Dec. 14 says additional agencies are involved in the planning process for assessing when the roadway can be reopened.

The City of Auburn issued a Level 3 ("Go Now") evacuation notice for several residents at Pike Street Northeast and Pike Place Northeast due to stormwater and continued flooding in the area from the Green River.

State Route 167 closure in effect due to standing water

Additionally, multiple on-ramps and off-ramps are shut down due to the standing water as the Green River and White River continue to see elevated levels.

SB SR 167 on-ramp from South 212th Street

SB SR 167 on-ramp from 84th Avenue South/Central Avenue North

SB SR 167 on-ramp from SR 516

NB SR 167 on-ramp from SR 18

NB SR 167 on-ramp from 15th Street Northwest

NB SR 167 on-ramp from South 277th Street

