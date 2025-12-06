Seattle Weather: Rounds of Rain On the Way

Gusty winds late Friday and early Saturday morning brought down some trees and left some without power. Winds were clocked as high as around 60 mph in some spots. Winds did relax throughout the day on Saturday, but will be picking up again next week.

Gusty winds were observed Friday night and Saturday morning.

Another disturbance will swing through on Sunday with another round of rain showers. Some moderate downpours will be possible. Snow levels will be above passes with just a rain/snow mix forecast for Stevens and Snoqualmie.

A weak disturbance will bring rain to the region on Sunday.

The atmospheric river will arrive on Monday and several days of moderate to heavy rain along with breezy winds are forecast for much of our area.

A strong atmospheric river will arrive on Monday with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Rainfall totals will range between 2-6" with some isolated amounts nearing 10 inches. Along with Coastal Flood Advisories, a Flood Watch will also be in effect beginning late Sunday through the end of next week. Area rivers and creeks will be monitored as flooding is expected. Be sure to also slow down on the roads as there will be a lot of standing water to deal with while driving.

An atmospheric river is expected Monday through the week, which will create rising rivers and possible flooding. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We are gearing up for days of rain beginning on Monday. Winds will be gusty at times as the atmospheric river sets up. Slightly drier days are forecast for next weekend.