Seattle weather: Near record warmth continues Thursday

The Brief High pressure will keep skies mostly sunny and dry Thursday, with unseasonably warm temperatures nearing record highs in the low 60s. Dense fog is expected early in the morning in some areas, especially east of the Cascades, and may be slow to clear. Cooler, wetter weather returns this weekend, bringing a more typical pattern and some snow back to the mountains.



The ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen on Thursday, keeping skies mainly sunny and dry. Some spots, especially just east of the Cascades, will see early morning dense fog which will be slow to burn off.

High pressure ridge brings sunnier skies to our region.

Snow remains scarce in the mountains. The unusually dry conditions persist Thursday, but with cooler and wetter weather returning by the weekend, we will see some snow return to the mountains.

No new snow to report since midnight, but in the forecast by the end of the weekend.

What's next:

The unseasonably mild weather will continue Thursday. Afternoon highs will again near record highs in the low 60s.

Spring-like warmth continues around our region with highs near 60.

After enjoying this taste of spring the last few days, we will return to a more typical cool and wet pattern by the weekend.

Warm weather is expected throughout the workweek with dry conditions. (FOX13 Seattle)

