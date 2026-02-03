Victims of Seattle shooting near Rainier Beach HS identified
SEATTLE - The two students who were shot and killed at a bus stop near Rainier Beach High School on Friday have been identified.
One of the victims was identified by the King County Medical Examiner as 17-year-old Traveiah Houfmuse.
A GoFundMe has been set up to support Traveiah's family as they process this tragedy.
The other victim has been identified through a separate GoFundMe as Tyjon Stewart.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will directly go to Tyjon's family.
Both fundraisers were initially started by the program director at Community Passageways, made to benefit the victim's families.
The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Medical Examiner's Office and GoFundMe.