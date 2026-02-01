Gunfight kills 1, injures 3 in Seattle's 'Sinking Ship' garage

A man is dead after first responders found him with a gunshot wound to the head in Seattle's famous "Sinking Ship" parking garage Sunday morning. Multiple other people were injured by gunfire in the Pioneer Square location.

Timeline:

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 1, officers report responding to a shooting at the 2nd Avenue location. When the Seattle Fire Department arrived, personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Two additional victims were found, a man and a woman. SPD says the man had life-threatening injuries and was transported to Harborview Medical Center. The woman had less serious injuries from being grazed by a bullet and was sent to the hospital in stable condition.

Homicide investigation at Seattle's Sinking Ship garage on Feb. 1

Lastly, a fourth victim showed up at the hospital with a graze wound from gunfire. She was determined to be in stable condition Sunday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

What they're saying:

"Detectives determined that a physical fight broke out in the parking garage, which led to a gunfight between multiple people. No suspects are in custody at this time," read a statement by Seattle Police.

While two people were reportedly arrested for causing a disturbance at the scene, investigators say no suspects in the shooting were in custody on Sunday morning.

Sinking Ship Garage in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood (Source: Reddit user Eikcammailliw in r/evilbuildings)

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

Local perspective:

A preservation movement sprouted in response to the garage's construction in 1962, particularly due to it replacing the once-grand Seattle Hotel. By 1970, Pioneer Square earned status as the first historic district in Seattle.

Despite the local hatred in its early days, Architizer named the parking structure the "coolest parking lot" in the United States back in 2019.

