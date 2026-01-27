Man shot multiple times in Pierce County, WA drive-by

The Brief Deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting in Pierce County’s Midland area that injured a 20-year-old man Tuesday morning. The victim was shot multiple times and is in stable condition at a hospital; no suspects are in custody. Deputies are preparing to serve a warrant on a house; the investigation is ongoing.



Deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a 20-year-old man in Pierce County's Midland area Tuesday morning.

What we know:

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), the shooting happened near the corner of 99th Street East and 10th Avenue East at around 3 a.m.

Deputies said the victim was shot multiple times and is in stable condition at the hospital.

No suspects are in custody.

Deputies are preparing to serve a warrant on a house that reportedly has multiple bullet holes.

What they're saying:

"Multiple residents reported 20 to 30 shots had been fired consecutively, back-to-back," said Deputy Carly Cappetto. "So we're thinking probably an extended magazine or drum magazine or something around that line."

What we don't know:

This is a developing story. FOX 13 crews are at the scene gathering more information.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

