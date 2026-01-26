Treasured bible among stolen items returned after robbery in Pierce County, WA

A priceless Bible was returned. A stolen cell phone was found by strangers. More and more victims are grateful to have them back following dozens of robberies by a man Tacoma police said targeted elderly women.

FOX 13 News talked with one of the women about what it means to have at least some of her things again, and the suspect stopped.

Tacoma police said the perpetrator was caught on camera repeatedly going after his victims with the same mode of operation.

When police finally got him, they said he was wearing a balaclava and that he had a gun.

What they're saying:

"I just called out to the Lord to please help me get through this," victim Nancy Lee said.

Some might call it divine intervention: an armed suspect stopped, and his alleged crime spree over.

Lee said on Oct. 2, 2025, her purse was stolen in a Fred Meyer parking lot in Tacoma. The heist was just like the incidents caught on video released by Tacoma police.

Treasured family Bible recovered following Pierce County robbery

"All of a sudden, my windshield just shatters. It was loud, and it was scary and I mean, I was just in shock," she said. "I didn't see it happen. I just heard it and in the corner of my eye, I saw something grab my purse and run."

Tacoma police said she was one of Nathan Louis Smith's 27 targets.

Investigators told FOX 13 News Smith was robbing elderly women, taking their cash, cards, and their purses while using a stolen car to get away.

"I got out of the car and I screamed out loud, 'He stole my purse!' hoping that somebody saw something. Actually, they did. Two cars down, a young lady got out and she come over to help me. She saw everything," Lee said.

Lee said immediately after about $1,000 worth of charges appeared on her credit card, apparently for gift cards.

She reported those just as quickly.

Her next mission was to take back control.

"The next day or the day after, I went back to that store just for the determination that I was not going to be afraid. I went back, parked my car, got out, went in and shopped, because I did not want to be fearful in my life," Lee said.

Tacoma police arrested Smith on Jan. 16. They spotted him in the parking lot of a Cash America in Puyallup.

Investigators said he wore a ski mask, had a gun, and he appeared ready to commit more robberies like these.

They said he'd led Pierce County deputies on a pursuit days earlier, going more than 100 miles an hour and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Before he could do anything, police surrounded him. Tacoma police said he tried to get away by ramming police vehicles with the stolen car.

Now, he's in jail.

Prosecutors said he's been charged with 36 counts including assault, robbery, and reckless driving. They said Smith's bail was set at $1.5 million.

Police said they aren't looking for any other suspects.

"My husband's always wanting me to make sure my door's locked when I drive. I'm doing that more religiously now and I'm thinking a little more about where I put my purse," Lee said. "I'm very aware now. Wherever I am. I'm very aware. I'm always looking around when I get out of the car."

Now, they're reuniting women with their belongings, like one woman's Bible, a special gift from her father.

In Lee's case, strangers reconnected her with her stolen cell phone. Her sense of safety is back, too.

"I'm glad he's caught. Honestly, I've been praying and asking the Lord to catch him and make him be accountable for what he did," Lee said.

Police said they've recovered a number of items that still haven't been claimed. They're asking anyone who was a victim to call them and see if they may have your things so they can get them returned.

