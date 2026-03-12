WA double-murder suspect Samuel Ramirez Jr. captured, FBI Most Wanted

The Brief Samuel Ramirez Jr., a suspect in the 2023 double murder of two women in Federal Way, was captured just one hour and 13 minutes after being added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on Tuesday. The FBI had increased the reward for information leading to his arrest to as much as $1 million and sought to raise international awareness of the case. Authorities previously believed Ramirez may have fled to Mexico after shooting and killing two bartenders and injuring another man at Stars Bar & Grill.



Photos from FBI Seattle. (FBI Seattle)

What we know:

The announcement of his arrest comes just two days after the FBI added 33-year-old Ramirez to the list and increased the reward for information leading to his arrest to as much as $1 million.

The FBI increased the reward and added Ramirez to the list to bring international attention to the case in hopes he would be captured and face justice in King County, Washington. Investigators believed he fled to Mexico after shooting and killing two bartenders and injuring another man at Stars Bar & Grill in Federal Way.

Samuel Ramirez Jr. is the quickest captured FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitive in history

According to the FBI, Ramirez was arrested without incident on Tuesday, March 10, at 11:13 a.m. in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico – just an hour and 13 minutes after the announcement of his Ten Most Wanted status.

What they're saying:

"Samuel Ramirez Jr.'s apprehension is a direct result of the FBI's relentless pursuit of justice for victims and their families," said FBI Director Kash Patel. "His senseless acts of violence placed him on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List, and it is that same commitment to the victims that brought him to justice today. There is no border, no amount of time, and no place to hide from the full force of the FBI and its partners."

The previous record for shortest arrest time was Billie Austin Bryant, who was arrested two hours after being added to the Most Wanted list in 1969.

The FBI said Ramirez, a U.S. citizen, was deported to face murder charges in King County Superior Court. He returned to Washington state Wednesday night.

What's next:

His arraignment is scheduled to happen about two weeks after he is booked into the King County Jail.

Suspect wanted after deadly shooting of two women in Federal Way, WA

The backstory:

On May 21, 2023, two women were shot and killed at the Stars Bar & Grill in Federal Way. A third person was also injured in the shooting. According to previous reporting, the two women were bartenders and the man who was injured was a customer – all shot in the parking lot as they left the bar at around 3:30 a.m. Investigators said the shooting likely stemmed from an earlier dispute with another customer.

At the time, authorities believed Ramirez had fled the state and country, and that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

An arrest warrant for Ramirez was issued after he was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder just days later.

On Nov. 14, 2025, the FBI announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to his arrest. Now that he has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List, the reward has been increased to up to $1 million. The previous standard award was $250,000.

What they're saying:

"Tragically, we cannot bring back the lives lost in these senseless murders," said W. Mike Herrington, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle field office. "Still, federal, state, local, and international law enforcement are committed to delivering justice to victims and their families by joining forces to arrest Ramirez and other dangerous fugitives who travel across state or national borders."

(FBI Seattle)

Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell also spoke to the local community regarding the tragic killings of two women.

"On behalf of the City of Federal Way, I want to express our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the two women whose lives were tragically taken in this senseless act of violence at Stars Bar & Grill," said Mayor Ferrell. This devastating crime has profoundly impacted our entire community. We are grateful for the tireless work of our law enforcement partners, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as they continue efforts to locate and apprehend the suspect. Violence has no place in our community, and we stand united in seeking justice."

"We will not rest until the killer is held accountable." — Federal Way Police Department Chief Andy Hwang

Ramirez is described as a white Hispanic American man who stands at 6" tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has tattoos on several parts of his body that include the face of a lion on his right wrist and forearm. The FBI said he has ties to Lake Havasu City, Arizona; Compton, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Jalisco and Sinaloa, Mexico.

(FBI Seattle)

Dig deeper:

The FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List was created in 1950, relying heavily on national publicity and public participation to assist in the capture of dangerous criminals. Of the 538 fugitives to be featured on the list, 500 have been apprehended or located thanks to public tips.

According to the FBI, there have been 12 Ten Most Wanted Fugitives involving FBI Seattle cases. Authorities say through the years, eight people who have made it on the list were arrested in Washington state, seven in Seattle and one in Spokane.

