2 bar employees shot, killed while leaving work in Federal Way

Two women were shot and killed, and a third person was injured, as they left a Federal Way bar early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Stars Bar & Grill on Pacific Highway S around 3:30 a.m. for reports of multiple people shot.

When they arrived, there were two women and a man with gunshot wounds. Officers gave first aid before medics could arrive, but the 36-year-old and 38-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two women were bar employees and the 25-year-old man who was shot was a customer.

They were shot in the parking lot as they left the bar. Police believe the shooting stemmed from an earlier dispute with another customer.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

Anyone who was at Stars Bar & Grill anytime last night or anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.