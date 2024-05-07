Kent Police say two teens were arrested after an observant neighbor caught them burglarizing an East Hill home that was under construction.

The suspects were identified as a 16-year-old from Kent and a 17-year-old from Ravensdale. Both could be charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

According to Kent Police, a vigilant neighbor spotted the teens around 10:35 p.m. at a home under construction on SE 259th Street.

The neighbor called 911 and told dispatch that the teens jumped a fence, were bringing items out of the home, and placing them either inside or on top of a van.

After receiving information from dispatch, police say an officer in the neighborhood noticed a van that was attempting to flee. After stopping the vehicle, more officers arrived at the scene and helped take the teens into custody.

Kent Police say the neighbor who called 911 confirmed that officers stopped the correct van and also provided them with surveillance footage.

In a Facebook post, Kent Police thanked the neighbor for being calm, descriptive, and observant while assisting officers in the arrests.

