President Joe Biden to visit Seattle on Friday

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Seattle on Friday.

According to White House officials, the President will be in the area for a campaign fundraising event on Friday, May 10.

The President could also participate in other events organized by the White House.

The exact time and location are not being announced, only given to attendees after they RSVP.

Drivers might get caught in traffic as the President travels between the events on his schedule. Plan ahead if you are traveling near any of these locations throughout the day.

When was the last time President Biden visited Seattle?

The last time President Biden was in Seattle was Earth Day 2022.

On Friday, April 22, 2022, the President visited Seattle and met with local leaders to sign an executive order intended to help restore national forests devastated by wildfires, drought and blight, using an Earth Day visit to press for more action on the environment.

Biden also visited Green River College in Auburn, Washington to talk about efforts to bring down prescription drug costs for American families.

