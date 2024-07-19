Global IT outage affecting some airlines that fly from Sea-Tac Airport

A widespread technology outage grounded flights, knocked banks offline and media outlets off air on Friday in a massive disruption that affected companies and services around the world and highlighted dependence on software from a handful of providers.

The global outage is also impacting systems for some airlines that fly from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, officials said with the airport.

Officials are telling travelers to check their airlines for the latest flight information and to give themselves extra time when arriving at the airport.

As of 8:45 a.m., there were dozens of delays and cancelations for Sea-Tac Airport, according to FlightAware:

Delays at Sea-Tac: 86

Cancelations at Sea-Tac: 47

Some of the airlines affected are Delta, Alaska, United, American, Sun Country, British Airways, Hawaiian, Japan Southwest and Skywest.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said that the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack — and that a fix was on the way. It added that the problem happened when it deployed a faulty update to computers running Microsoft Windows.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been closely monitoring the issue.

Global IT outage: Here’s what to know

Long lines formed at airports in the U.S., Europe and Asia as airlines lost access to check-in and booking services at a time when many travelers are heading away on summer vacations.

News outlets in Australia — where telecommunications was severely affected — were pushed off-air for hours.

Hospitals and doctor's offices had problems with their appointment systems, while banks in South Africa and New Zealand reported outages to their payment systems or websites and apps.

DownDectector, which tracks user-reported disruptions to internet services, reported that airlines, payment platforms and online shopping websites across the world were impacted — although the disruption appeared piecemeal and was apparently related to whether the companies used Microsoft cloud-based services.

Cyber expert James Bore told the Associated Press that the real harm would be caused by the outage because systems we’ve come to rely on at critical times are not going to be available.

Hospitals, for example, will struggle to sort out appointments and those who need care may not get it.

"There are going to be deaths because of this. It’s inevitable,’’ Bore said. "We’ve got so many systems tied up with this."

Microsoft 365 posted on X that it was "working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact" and that they were "observing a positive trend in service availability."

Shortly before 7 a.m. ET, the company added that the "underlying cause" had been fixed. However, "residual impact is continuing to affect some Microsoft 365 apps and services."

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Associated Press and FOX TV Digital Team contributed to this report.

