Seattle Aquarium's new Ocean Pavilion to open Aug. 29

A new addition to Seattle's Waterfront will soon open.

The Seattle Aquarium announced its new Ocean Pavilion expansion will open Aug. 29 and visitors can start purchasing their tickets now.

The expansion will feature the wonders of the reef ecosystem in the Coral Triangle. Guests will see 3,500 extraordinary animals and plants, including sharks, rays, bowmouth guitarfish, schooling fish, seahorses, mangroves, nearly 30 species of coral and so much more.

"It’s incredible to see this vision brought to life after more than two decades in the making," Bob Davidson, President and CEO of the Seattle Aquarium, said. "We wouldn’t be able to celebrate such an historic occasion without the dedication and tireless work of thousands of people throughout the years, helping take the new Ocean Pavilion from vision to reality. Now that we’re here, I’m just so excited for people to come inside and experience the magic for themselves."

The Ocean Pavilion is the first project to be completed as part of the Seattle Waterfront renovation. The roof of the Pavilion will connect to the city's Overlook Walk, which is scheduled to open this fall. This will connect Pike Place Market to the waterfront.

"Our mission has always been to inspire conservation of our marine environment and that hasn’t changed," said Davidson. "We need to take a global approach and think beyond our Pacific Northwest shores. We have one world ocean and to protect it, we need to understand how we’re all connected."

