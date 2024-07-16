Snohomish County woman charged with manslaughter in child's fentanyl death

The Snohomish County Prosecutor's Office has filed charges against Morgan Lee Bassett, 34, for first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of her toddler from acute fentanyl intoxication.

According to court documents, the incident happened on January 14, 2022, when Bassett’s 18-month-old daughter was found unresponsive at their residence. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call placed by Bassett, who reported that her daughter was not breathing.

First responders from the Marysville Fire Department found the child on the floor, showing no signs of life. Despite efforts to revive her, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed that several blue pills, identified as fentanyl, were found on the bed where the child slept. Prosecutors said in an affidavit of probable cause that the blue pills appeared to look like candy.

An autopsy confirmed the presence of fentanyl in the child's stomach and high levels of the drug in her blood, leading to her death. The Medical Examiner's Office ruled the cause of death as acute fentanyl intoxication and classified the manner of death as accidental.

Bassett initially denied drug use but later admitted to smoking what she claimed were prescription oxycodone pills, later identified as fentanyl. She stated that she had been using these pills around her daughter.

Detectives found drug paraphernalia, including butane torches, pipes, and numerous blue pills, during a search of Bassett’s residence. Witnesses reported that the child was often in the same room where Bassett smoked the pills.

Snohomish County prosecutors charged Bassett with first-degree manslaughter under domestic violence statutes. The charges allege that Bassett recklessly caused the death of her daughter through her actions.

In addition to the manslaughter charge, the state has requested conditions for Bassett's release, including no contact with witnesses, no possession of firearms, and no contact with children under 18 unless supervised by a responsible adult.

Bassett's criminal history includes multiple misdemeanors but no prior felonies. The case is now pending in Snohomish County Superior Court.

