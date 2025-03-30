Spring travel at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport: Everything to know

The Brief Preparations are underway for more traffic at Seattle's main airport. SEA officials say they are expecting even more passengers than in 2024. Check point closures and reworked check-in and bag-dropping areas will change the flow of passengers. We look at ways to prepare ahead of time to make travel smooth and quick for Washington residents and visitors.



Seattle-Tacoma International Airport officials are preparing for increased air traffic as schools let out for spring break, music festivals start to come back, and weather conditions improve.

From Real ID deadlines to new airport restaurants, parking procedures and spot savers, there are several ways to make travel easier and more enjoyable this spring.

Seattle Tacoma International Airport seen on Mar. 29, 2025

By the numbers:

First, the airport will be busy. Passenger volume is expected to rise this year again, with airport officials planning for at least 5% bigger crowds compared to the same time period last year.

Friday, April 4, 169,000 estimated overall travelers (arriving, departing, and connecting)

Thursday, April 11, 164,000 passengers

Thursday, April 3, 161,000 passengers

Friday, April 18, 161,000 passengers

Thursday, April 10, 158,000 passengers

Thursday, April 17, 156,000 passengers

Spring break for Seattle Public Schools in 2025 will be Apr. 14-18.

When does Real ID go into effect at U.S. airports?

May 7, 2025 is the deadline for the federal REAL ID Act. This means anyone traveling by airplane will need to be compliant with identity documents fitting Real ID standards. More information is available at the Washington State Department of Licensing.

How does construction impact travel at SEA Airport?

The SEA Gateway project is a years-long project to improve the security and flow of airport traffic. However, there will be interruptions in the meantime.

Security checkpoint 5 is closed. Airport employees wearing green uniforms are deployed to help passengers navigate construction areas.

For those traveling with Alaska Airlines, you can check in and do bag drops at the Bridge level.

How to reserve parking at SEA Airport

The fourth floor of the parking garage has space guaranteed for passengers with Reserve Parking. Airport officials recommend reserving your spot two weeks in advance.

If you are not reserving parking, customers are advised to allow an extra 30-45 minutes to find drive up spaces in their general parking areas.

Saving a spot in line at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Washington residents have enjoyed the SEA Spot Saver since 2021, and as travel seasons ramp up more, the service will continue to be available for passengers.

The spot saver allows you to do just that, save a spot to be able to skip security lines at SEA Airport. The service has been popular, with more than one million passengers using it in just the first two years of operation.

The Source: Information for this article comes from original FOX 13 reporting and the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

