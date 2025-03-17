The Brief Seattle renters are primarily relocating to Spokane (13.1%), Portland (10.7%) and Boise(5%). The top sources of renters moving to Seattle are from Los Angeles (5.4%), Portland (4.1%) and New York (3.9%). As of March 2025, Seattle's median rent has risen to $2,026, marking a 1.9% increase from the previous year and surpassing state and national averages.



Seattle renters are increasingly moving to nearby cities, with Spokane, Portland and Boise emerging as top destinations, according to the 2025 Apartment List Renter Migration Report.

The report reveals that 13.1% of Seattle's outbound rental searches target Spokane, followed by 10.7% for Portland and 5% for Boise.

Keep reading to learn more about the report, the latest migration patterns across the U.S. and which urban cities renters are leaving for life in Seattle.

Seattle's inbound interest is coming from 3 major metropolises

By the numbers:

Seattle continues to attract renters from larger metropolitan areas, with the highest interest coming from:

Los Angeles, CA: 5.4%

Portland, OR: 4.1%

New York, NY: 3.9%

Seattle's rental market dynamics

Why you should care:

Seattle's rental market has experienced a moderate uptick, with median rents increasing by 1.9% over the past year, reaching $2,026 as of March 2025.

This growth surpasses the Washington state average of 1.7% and contrasts with the national trend, where rents have decreased by 0.4% over the same period.

The data indicates a dynamic rental landscape in Seattle, characterized by inbound interest from major cities and a notable outflow to neighboring regions.

Featured article

Migration patterns across the US

Remote work has enabled Americans to relocate to more affordable, less densely populated regions, particularly in the Southeast and Mountain West. However, as remote work's prevalence diminishes, these areas may become less attractive, especially if they lack competitive wages.

The Source: Information for this story came from the 2025 Apartment List Renter Migration Report and the Apartment List March 2025 Rent Report.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Audio of 911 call released in Idaho student murders case

Thieves steal 60 guns from South Hill, WA storage units

St. Patrick's Day celebrations kick off in Seattle with rainy parade, more events

Best time to see the UW cherry blossoms in Seattle

Seattle Seahawks reach deal with WR Cooper Kupp

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.