St. Patrick's Day celebrations kick off in Seattle with rainy parade, more events

The Brief 2025 marks the 54th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Seattle. In addition to the parade, there are ongoing events at City Center this weekend for residents and visitors alike to celebrate. A storm system brought rain to the parade, however it is also making for a lucky weekend for holiday skiiers.



Following the 54th annual St. Patrick Day parade in Seattle, there are many more ways to celebrate the holiday with local festivities at City Center.

This year, organizers put on a parade with traditional bagpipes, floats, music, dance and other visual displays celebrating Irish culture. The festivities do not stop there, more events are coming in the next several days.

Celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Seattle

Following a rainy morning parade in the Emerald City, there will be more ways to celebrate down at the Armory Lofts at City Center, such as "The Cable That Changed The World" documentary and "The Genius of George Boole" and a genealogy workshop.

What's next:

At the armory stage on Sunday, attendees will be able to see traditional Celtic music from CAVORT, and several Irish dance companies.

In addition to a rainy-day holiday parade, western Washington will see areas of heavy winter precipitation impacting travel conditions over the mountain passes. There is a winter storm warning in effect for these areas until 11 a.m. on Mar. 16.

