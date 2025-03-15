Snoqualmie Pass driving conditions worsen with winter storm in WA

With a winter storm warning in effect until Sunday morning, travel on the mountain passes will be potentially dangerous over the weekend.

In Snoqualmie, Washington State Patrol troopers are telling residents and visitors to be cautious after seeing crashes and spinouts early Saturday morning.

"Extreme winter driving conditions. If you have to travel please please take it SLOW and obey the restrictions," said Trooper Rick Johnson in a post to X (formerly Twitter).

The storm warning is in effect until 11 a.m. on Mar. 16.

The Source: Information for this article comes from Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

