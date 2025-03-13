Flushing illegal contraband behind bars, WA youth facility leader says it’s ‘ok’

The Brief An email sent by leadership at Washington’s only maximum security youth detention facility indicates it’s "ok" if residents flush contraband down the toilet during searches. The directive did not indicate there would be no consequences, though it did raise eyebrows within the walls of Green Hill School.



An email sent by the leadership at Washington’s only maximum security detention facility for teens and young adults is drawing attention.

The backstory:

The email, obtained by FOX 13, indicates that it’s "ok" if residents flush contraband down the toilet during searches.

The email, sent by Jennifer Redman, who is filling in as the superintendent of Green Hill, was to re-familiarize staff with procedures for searches of rooms. It notes that they must allow restroom visits during searches, adding: "Staff will search the restroom before they enter and after they exit. If they flush something, that is ok. The goal is to reduce contraband on campus."

The directive raised eyebrows within the walls of Green Hill, and eventually it was leaked to FOX 13. A public records request confirmed the language was not altered.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson noted that the directive did not indicate there would be no consequences, adding that possession or introduction of contraband is a violation.

Jonathan Meyer, the Lewis County prosecuting attorney that would handle illegal contraband cases, called it "concerning."

"You’re not teaching responsibility," he said. "You’re not teaching lawful behavior – you’re encouraging or facilitating the destruction of evidence which in itself is a crime."

Contraband making its way inside of Green Hill has been an issue that dates back years – like adult prisons, drug use is a common issue.

In the past, Green Hill failed to hand over evidence of contraband to investigators. The situation got so bad that investigators would eventually raid the state-run facility, discovering dozens of items that were never turned over to police ranging from drugs, to cell phones and weapons – many of the reports were so old charges were never filed.

One of those cases, as FOX 13 previously reported, would have kept a young man behind bars. Shortly after his release, that individual was charged with murder.

Asked whether the current procedure would harm youth offenders behind bars, a spokesperson noted that they have to navigate multiple competing priorities including preventing drug circulation while also respecting basic human dignities like bathroom access.

"Staff cannot withhold bathroom access during searches due to legal settlements, even though this could inadvertently result in evidence destruction," the spokesperson wrote.

"The policy specifically addresses this by requiring pat searches before bathroom use and area searches of bathrooms, but this doesn't fully solve the evidence preservation problem."

What's next:

Green Hill is facing a number of changes. Following a population crisis that caused major issues throughout 2024, the legislature began to review a number of potential laws that could change operations within the state’s juvenile detention facilities.

The Department of Children, Youth, and Families announced they were hiring two new superintendents for its Echo Glen and Harbor Heights facilities. The search for a new superintendent at Green Hill is ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story is from a spokesperson from Green Hill, the Department of Children, Youth, and Families, and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

