Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh Steelers

The Brief WR DK Metcalf is heading to the Steelers. New reports indicate the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a trade. Metcalf is signing a new 5-year deal with the Steelers.



The Seattle Seahawks continue to undergo team changes this weekend. FOX 13's Curtis Crabtree confirms DK Metcalf is heading to Pittsburgh.

The Seahawks wide receiver is being traded to the Steelers with a new five-year deal worth upwards of $150 million, according to ESPN.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf walks off the field after the NFL football team's practice Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Renton, Wash. (Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)

FOX 13 previously reported that Metcalf had asked for a trade from the Seahawks.

The Sunday announcement comes the same day reports came in about Seahawks re-signing DT Jarran Reed to 3-year deal.

The Source: Information for this article comes from ESPN.

