Reports: Wide receiver DK Metcalf asks for trade from Seattle Seahawks

The Brief Wide receiver DK Metcalf has requested to be traded by the Seahawks, according to reports from the NFL Network and ESPN. Metcalf has one year remaining on his current contract with the team and is set to count just shy of $32 million against the salary cap this year.



On the same day as the Seattle Seahawks released Tyler Lockett after 10 seasons, wide receiver DK Metcalf reportedly has asked to be traded.

Multiple reports from NFL Network and ESPN on Wednesday said that Metcalf has asked for a move and that the Seahawks are exploring their options to accommodate the request.

Metcalf, 27, signed a three-year extension with the Seahawks in 2022 and is set to enter the final year of that deal this fall. Metcalf is scheduled to count $31.875 million against the salary cap, per OverTheCap.com.

The two sides have reportedly discussed a contract extension recently as well before the trade request this week.

Metcalf is the most productive receiver in Seahawks' franchise history through the first six seasons of a career. He has had at least 900 receiving yards in each of his six season and has twice been a Pro Bowl selection. Metcalf has 438 receptions for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns during his six years with Seattle.

It was clear the Seahawks would be unable to keep all three of their top receivers this offseason. Lockett and Metcalf each carried cap hits over $30 million, and rising star Jaxon Smith-Njigba becomes eligible for a contract extension after next season. Smith-Njigba matched Lockett's franchise record of a 100-catch season last year in a breakout campaign as well.

While a trade of Metcalf seemed like a possible option for Seattle even prior to his trade request, the Seahawks had given no indication they wanted to make such a move. But now with Metcalf asking out, they're going to explore the possibility.

Metcalf should be a much more highly sought-after commodity than receiver Deebo Samuel, who was traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Washington Commanders for only a fifth-round pick.

The Source: Trade request reported by the NFL Network and ESPN.com.

