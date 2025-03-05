Seahawks release receiver Tyler Lockett after 10 seasons in Seattle

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks have released wide receiver Tyler Lockett after 10 seasons due to salary cap considerations, ending a distinguished career with the team. Lockett leaves as one of the franchise's all-time greats, ranking second in team history for receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns, and earning multiple accolades for his on-field performance and community contributions. Teammates and coaches praised Lockett for his leadership, humility, and impact, with many considering him a Hall of Fame-worthy player both on and off the field.



The Seattle Seahawks announced the release of wide receiver Tyler Lockett on Wednesday, ending his 10-year tenure with the team.

The decision was made as part of a salary cap-related move, closing a chapter on one of the most distinguished careers in the franchise's history.

The backstory:

Lockett, who was drafted by the Seahawks in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, quickly became a standout player. He initially made his mark as a return specialist, earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in his rookie season. Over the years, he developed into an elite receiver, achieving four consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards from 2019 to 2022. Lockett leaves Seattle ranked second in team history in receptions (661), receiving yards (8,594), and receiving touchdowns (61), trailing only Hall of Famer Steve Largent.

Lockett was the first player in team history to have 100 catches in a single season. He was joined last year by Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who reached the mark with one extra game.

Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks runs across the field during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on October 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

What they're saying:

Reflecting on his time with the Seahawks, Lockett expressed gratitude for the relationships he built within the organization.

"Ten years with the same team, I think the only people that's done it since I've been able to play on this team were K.J. (Wright), Bobby (Wagner), and Russ (Wilson)…," Lockett said. "It's very difficult to do just being able to play in the NFL, and so for me, I don't take it lightly."

Lockett's impact extended beyond the field. He was a three-time recipient of the Steve Largent Award, which honors the player or coach who best exemplifies the spirit, dedication, and integrity of the Seahawks. His contributions to the community were also recognized, as he was twice nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

Teammates and coaches praised Lockett for his leadership and character. Quarterback Geno Smith described him as a "special guy, a special person, and a special player," while head coach Mike Macdonald lauded his humility and team-first mentality. "The city knows Tyler, shoot, better than I do, but coming to know him this year has been a blessing for me personally too," Macdonald said.

Featured article

Fellow receiver DK Metcalf expressed his admiration for Lockett, calling him a "Hall of Famer in my book on and off the field."

Lockett was set to count $30.895 million against the salary cap next season, which is a number that no longer made sense for the Seahawks. Lockett’s role was reduced as Smith-Njigba grabbed more playing time, which resulted in Lockett having his least-productive campaign in seven years.

Lockett clearly knew such a move was a possibility at the end of the season.

"Yeah, I mean, it went through my mind that the Vikings could have been my last home game here," Lockett said late in the year. "It went through my mind that maybe this could be my last Thursday practice or my last Friday practice, you know, with being part of the team, but, again, those conversations are going to be had at the end of the season. As of right now, you know, I'll continue to keep on playing no matter what."

Lockett thought he might not even be back last year with a new head coach coming to the team in Mike Macdonald. And Lockett said that if the move did come to pass, he’d hold no animosity toward the team.

"Like to me there's no hostility," Lockett said. There's no, like, nothing. There's always love on my side of things and even though things may not have worked out with me on the field, I've won at so many other things in life that I really thank God for even putting me in a place to win like this."

As Lockett's time with the Seahawks comes to a close, his legacy as a player and person remains firmly entrenched in the hearts of fans, teammates, and the organization.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Seahawks official website and social media posts by Tyler Lockett.

