First WA measles case of 2025 confirmed in King County infant

Public Health – Seattle & King County has confirmed the first measles case of 2025 in Washington in a King County infant, with potential public exposure at multiple locations.

Health officials urge residents to check their vaccination status as measles is highly contagious.

Keep reading to learn more about this latest case, and who may have been exposed.

How was the measles case identified?

What we know:

The case was confirmed on Feb. 26 after the infant likely contracted measles during recent travel abroad.

Officials stress that measles spreads easily, with up to 90% of unvaccinated individuals exposed to the virus becoming infected.

"We are seeing increases in measles cases within and outside the U.S.," said Dr. Eric Chow, communicable disease chief for Public Health – Seattle & King County. "Talk to your doctor about checking your vaccination status and get vaccinated now if you aren’t already protected."

Where were potential exposure sites?

Public health officials have listed several locations where the infected infant was present while contagious. Measles can linger in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves.

Timeline:

Anyone who visited these sites during the listed times may have been exposed:

Feb. 20, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.: Apple Store at Bellevue Square, Bellevue

Feb. 21 – Feb. 22, 10:30 p.m. – 2:15 a.m.: Seattle Children’s Hospital Emergency Department, Seattle

Feb. 24, 1 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.: Allegro Pediatrics, Bothell

Feb. 25, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Northwest Asthma & Allergy Center, Redmond

Feb. 25, 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Seattle Children’s Hospital Emergency Department, Seattle

What to do if you were exposed?

What you can do:

Most King County residents are vaccinated, reducing overall risk. However, those who were at these locations during the exposure times should:

Check their measles vaccination status.

Watch for symptoms, including fever, rash, cough and red, watery eyes.

Call a healthcare provider before visiting a clinic if symptoms appear.

Avoid contact with vulnerable individuals, such as infants and those with weakened immune systems.

If exposed, symptoms could appear between Feb. 27 and March 18.

Why vaccination is critical

Measles is preventable with the MMR vaccine, which is about 97% effective after two doses. However, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County, vaccination rates in King County remain below the herd immunity threshold of 95%, increasing the risk of outbreaks.

Current King County immunization stats:

87% of 2 year olds in King County have received one dose of MMR.

72% of 4 to 6 year olds have received the recommended two doses.

Infants, young children and those with compromised immune systems are at the highest risk for complications, including pneumonia and brain inflammation.

In 2024, there were three cases of measles reporterd in King County.

More information

For details on measles, vaccination locations and exposure risks, visit kingcounty.gov/measles.

The Source: Information for this story came from a press release from Public Health – Seattle & King County.

