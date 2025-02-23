Puyallup man killed, family now sending ashes back to Japan: ‘That’s his final trip’

The Brief A 25-year-old was killed in a crash earlier this month. He and his family are from Japan and his loved ones are now trying to get him back home to be buried.



A family in Puyallup is heartbroken and grieving after someone hit and killed 25-year-old Ryan Smith. Now, his mom is getting ready to send her son on his final journey, back to Japan where he can be buried in the family cemetery.

"I miss everything, his cooking, I miss his voice talking, calling me, everything," Mai Johnson, Smith’s mom said.

She still can’t believe her son is gone. She told FOX 13, Smith was quiet, loved bowling and being helpful.

"This is so hard for parents who lost a kid before. Parents are supposed to die no matter what before kids," Johnson said.

The backstory:

On Feb. 2, a driver hit and killed Smith just before 10:30 p.m. in Puyallup, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with law enforcement officers, Public Information Officer Carly Cappetto told FOX 13.

"The driver was not intoxicated or under influence in any way, and because he did remain on the scene, we do not have a crime at this time, however, it still is vehicular homicide, and it will be forwarded for review," Cappetto said. "This is a horrible accident that nobody should have to experience."

The last time Johnson saw her son was on that Sunday when Smith left for work. She said when he didn’t come home the next day they got concerned. They went to his work, the police station, but couldn’t find him. Then, on Tuesday, her husband told her, law enforcement found him.

"I said ‘oh he’s okay, good, good, good,’ but he didn’t say anything, he just held my hand so tight," Johnson said.

What's next:

Other than her husband and her kids, Johnson told FOX 13, her entire family is in Japan, which is why she now wants to take her son back to Tokyo to be buried in their family cemetery. She adds, he was raised there for almost 10 years.

"That’s his final trip," Johnson said. "He was 25, almost half my life with me and he’s gone." Johnson will be cremated here, before they take his ashes to Japan.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office and original FOX 13 reporting.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Multiple pot shop smash and grabs shut down Seattle street, cause gas leak

‘You steal for a living’: Everett antique store confronts accused serial shoplifters

Trump Administration's federal layoffs close popular WA trails

2 bills aimed at improving community safety in WA advance

Pirate plunders boat motors from Gig Harbor, WA marina

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.