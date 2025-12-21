Second driver involved in WA trooper death, police hunt for truck

Police now believe a second driver was involved in the death of a 29-year-old Washington State Patrol trooper on Friday. They ask the public for help as the hunt is underway.

In a Sunday press release, the Tacoma Police Department revealed a suspect vehicle they believe ran over the trooper after she was hit by a separate driver who stayed on scene and cooperated with police on Friday.

A black Escalade or Chevrolet Avalanche type pick-up truck is pictured next to a portrait of the crash victim, Washington State Patrol Trooper Tara-Marysa Guting

Dig deeper:

The second vehicle, a dark-colored pickup truck, allegedly hit the trooper as she was injured and unable to move on the roadway and then fled the scene, continuing down southbound State Route 509.

Investigators believe the truck is a four-door Chevrolet Avalanche, Cadillac Escalade EXT-style pickup or something similar.

A dark color Escalade EXT or Chevrolet Avalanche type pick-up truck is pictured

While there was no license plate available, they say other identifying factors include the following:

Tinted windows

Chrome handles

Chrome running boards

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the collision, observed the vehicle of interest, or may have dash-camera footage from southbound SR-509 in the area of Port of Tacoma Road around 7:20–7:30 p.m. is urged to contact investigators.

