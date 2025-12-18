Everett, WA, firefighters warn of holiday fire risk from lithium-ion batteries

The Brief Everett firefighters responded Wednesday night to a garage fire caused by charging lithium-ion batteries. The blaze was contained to the garage, and no injuries were reported. Officials warn that lithium-ion batteries in toys, tools and e-bikes can pose holiday fire risks if not charged safely.



Firefighters responded to a garage fire in Everett Wednesday night, highlighting potential risks from lithium-ion batteries in holiday gifts.

(Everett Fire Department)

Firefighters respond to late-night garage fire in Everett, WA

According to the Everett Fire Department, crews responded to reports of heavy black smoke pouring from a detached garage near the corner of Highland Avenue and 18th Street at around 11:15 p.m. Firefighters arrived and quickly knocked down the flames in a matter of 30 minutes. The fire was contained to the garage and did not spread to the home. No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators discovered several RC car lithium-ion batteries were charging inside the garage at the time of the fire. The investigation revealed that the fire was caused by thermal runway, a reaction in lithium-ion batteries that can lead to overheating or flames.

With the holidays approaching, Everett Fire officials are urging residents to take precautions when using lithium-ion batteries, which are common in toys, RC cars, tools, e-bikes and scooters. Unsafe use or charging of these batteries can trigger fires.

Safety tips for lithium-ion batteries

What you can do:

Fire officials recommend:

Use only manufacturer-approved batteries and chargers.

Do not charge batteries unattended or overnight.

Keep batteries and chargers away from combustible materials.

Stop using damaged, swollen or overheating batteries.

Charge batteries on noncombustible surfaces.

Never modify batteries or use incompatible chargers.

What they're saying:

"With Christmas just days away, Everett Fire reminds everyone that simple safety precautions and working smoke alarms help prevent home fires – during the holidays and year-round," the EFD wrote in its press release.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Everett Fire Department.

