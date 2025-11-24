US e-bike riders warned to stop using Rad Power Bikes batteries over fire risk

The Brief The CPSC has issued an alert urging e-bike users to stop using certain Rad Power Bikes batteries due to fire hazards. The agency reports 31 fires linked to the batteries, with more than $734,000 in property damage. Rad Power Bikes has declined a recall, citing financial constraints, while the CPSC warns consumers to dispose of hazardous batteries properly.



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued an alert urging e-bike riders to immediately stop using batteries from Rad Power Bikes because of fire hazards.

Stored e-bikes in a warehouse at Rad Power Bikes in Seattle, Washington, US, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The US Census Bureau is scheduled to release durable goods orders figures on April 24. Photographer: David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images (David Ryder/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The CPSC posted the alert on Tuesday, Nov. 24, saying certain models of lithium-ion batteries from Seattle-based Rad Power Bikes Inc. can unexpectedly ignite and explode, posing a fire hazard to consumers – especially when the battery or harness is exposed to water or debris.

According to the CPSC, there have been 31 reports of fires associated with the batteries. Twelve of those reports resulted in property damage totaling about $734,500. Some reports said incidents occurred when the battery was not charging, the product was not in use, or the product was in storage.

Rad Power Bikes Inc. has refused to agree to an acceptable recall. The company told the CPSC that, because of its financial situation, it is unable to offer replacement batteries or refunds to all consumers.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The CPSC reports that the lithium-ion batteries carry the model numbers RP-1304 and HL-RP-S1304. They were sold with the following Rad Power Bikes e-bike models and as replacement batteries:

RadWagon 4

RadCity HS 4

RadRover High Step 5

RadCity Step Thru 3

RadRover Step Thru 1

RadRunner 2

RadRunner 1

RadRunner Plus

RadExpand 5

The battery model can be found on a label on the back or rear of the battery. The batteries were sold on RadPowerBikes.com, at Best Buy stores and through independent bike shops nationwide. They cost about $550 when sold as replacement batteries and between $1,500 and $2,000 when included with the e-bike.

What they're saying:

"CPSC is issuing this public health and safety finding to expedite public warning about this product because individuals may be in danger from this product hazard," the CPSC wrote in its Nov. 24 press release.

The CPSC is urging consumers to not throw lithium-ion battery devices in the trash or general recycling bins. Hazardous batteries must be disposed of differently than others because there is a greater risk of fire. A municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this type of battery for disposal. Officials urge consumers to contact a HHW collection center ahead of time to ask whether it accepts lithium-ion batteries.

What Rad Power Bikes is Saying:

"Rad’s Safe Shield batteries and semi-integrated batteries are not subject to the agency’s statement. Rad had the batteries re-tested by third-party labs as part of this investigation; the batteries passed these tests again. Nonetheless, in an effort to partner with the CPSC, Rad proposed multiple solutions to the agency in good faith. Rad informed the agency that its demand to replace all batteries, regardless of condition, would immediately put Rad out of business, which would be of no benefit to our riders. Rad is disappointed that it could not reach a resolution that best serves our riders and the industry at large. Rad reminds its customers to inspect batteries before use or charging and immediately stop using batteries that show signs of damage, water ingress, or corrosion, and to contact Rad so we can support our riders."

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

