WA dirt biker falls down cliff during photograph, airlifted to Tacoma hospital

A man was rescued and airlifted to a hospital in Tacoma on Friday following a frightening end to a photo attempt. The victim fell down a cliff while the rest of his group remained safe.

The 33-year-old was dirt biking in a wooded area above Wilkeson, just south of Enumclaw, when he slipped and fell about 100–200 feet down a cliffside while stopping for a picture.

Due to the landscape and severity of his injuries, multiple Pierce County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue rope teams responded and worked with local first response agencies to find the man and conduct a rescue operation.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ PSCO SAR Rope Rescue teams conduct an operation to help a man who fell during a group photo opportunity

From there, he was airlifted to Tacoma General Hospital with serious injuries, where his recovery process began. Authorities have not yet released his identification or the nature of his injuries.

