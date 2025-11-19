No, Mount Rainier isn’t about to erupt. Seattle scientists debunk rumors

The Brief False alarm: A viral story claiming Mount Rainier is experiencing seismic tremor activity is false, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN). Actual cause: The erratic signal recorded on one high-altitude station (STAR) was determined to be radio interference, most likely caused by rime ice buildup on the antenna. Normal activity: PNSN scientists confirmed that the volcano's seismicity is normal, emphasizing that any real tremor would be clearly and immediately detected on multiple monitoring stations.



Scientists with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) are pushing back against a viral online report that falsely claims Mount Rainier is showing signs of increased seismic tremor activity.

What they're saying:

"There is currently no unusual seismic activity at Mount Rainier," the PNSN said in a statement this week. "The signal being referenced is actually radio interference, most likely due to rime ice buildup on the antenna of one of our seismic stations."

Mount Rainier, from Carlyon Beach, southern Puget Sound, Washington. (Marli Miller/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The misleading claim originated from a Daily Mail story that circulated widely on social media, suggesting that "America’s deadliest volcano" had entered a "tremor phase" possibly signaling an eruption. The story cited one seismic graph that appeared to show strong, continuous shaking — data scientists say this is not from the ground, but rather from the station’s aging radio equipment.

What scientists say the data really shows

(Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN))

What we know:

According to the PNSN, the apparent tremor comes from station STAR (EHZ UW 01), located just west of Mount Rainier’s summit. STAR is one of the last remaining analog stations on the volcano, transmitting data through a low-power radio link that can be disrupted during storms.

"When the radio receiver loses signal, like the static you might hear on your car radio when a signal fades, the seismic signal becomes just strong noise," the release explained.

In short, the "tremor" is electronic noise — not a geologic event.

For comparison, the PNSN provided another seismogram from station RCS, located about 2.5 miles to the northeast. That nearby digital station showed normal, low-level background activity: brief spikes from wind shaking, small glacier slips and minor rock or ice falls — all typical for a high-altitude glacier environment.

(Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN))

If there were real tremor or earthquake activity beneath the volcano, experts say it would appear simultaneously across multiple stations around Mount Rainier, not just one. "Any unusual seismic activity (significant earthquakes or volcanic tremor) would show up on both of these stations — and several others — and would be detected and reported by us within a short time," the PNSN said.

Weather, not the volcano, is to blame

Dig deeper:

The recent stormy weather on Mount Rainier likely caused the interference, the PNSN said.

When ice forms on the antenna of analog equipment, it can block or distort the radio signal that transmits seismic data, producing a noisy trace that looks like continuous shaking.

Meteorologists also reported heavy snowfall and freezing fog around the summit area at the same time, consistent with conditions that can cause such interference.

Scientists urge caution about misinterpreting data

Local perspective:

Seismologists stressed that misinterpretations like this can create unnecessary alarm.

"Sloppy journalism by non-scientists who don’t understand seismology nor check with those that do can generate confusion in the public," the PNSN said.

The organization reminded the public that any genuine volcanic unrest would be promptly detected and communicated through official channels — as occurred in July when a small earthquake swarm was quickly analyzed and explained.

For now, Mount Rainier remains quiet and stable.

How to verify seismic information

What you can do:

The PNSN encourages anyone interested in real-time monitoring to view live, verified data directly from its network at pnsn.org. The network operates dozens of instruments on and around Rainier, continuously tracking earthquakes, volcanic tremor, and other ground motions across the Pacific Northwest.

For now, scientists say there’s no cause for concern — only another reminder that weather, not magma, was responsible for this week’s viral noise.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN).

