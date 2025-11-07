Seattle to update street parking rates again — see what’s going up
SEATTLE - It is the time of year again for Seattle parking officials to update rates across the city. Beginning next week, some rates will either increase or decrease for a seasonal adjustment.
Parking rates are updated three times a year, and the next round goes into effect on Monday, Nov. 10. The prices are based on demand and other community assessments.
By the numbers:
This time around, 15% of meters will see decreased rates, 14% will increase and 71% will stay the same. We look at how the prices will break down by neighborhood.
Parking rate increases ($0.50 per hour) in Seattle – Starting Nov. 10
- Commercial Core (Retail) - Morning and afternoon hours
- Commercial Core (Waterfront) - Afternoon and evening hours
- First Hill - Afternoon and evening hours
- Pike-Pine - Evening hours.
- Pioneer Square (Core) - Afternoon hours
- Westlake Ave North - Afternoon hours
- 15th Avenue East - Afternoon and evening hours
- Ballard (Core) - Evening hours
Parking rate decreases ($0.50 per hour) in Seattle – Starting Nov. 10
- Ballard Edge - Afternoon and evening hours
- Belltown South - Afternoon hours
- Capitol Hill (South) - Afternoon and evening hours
- First Hill - Morning hours
- Fremont - Afternoon hours
- Greenlake - Afternoon and evening hours
- South Lake Union (North) - Afternoon hours
- University District (Core) - Evening hours
- Uptown - Afternoon and evening hours
Full price schedule for Seattle parking can be found on the Seattle Department of Transportation blog post about the changes.
