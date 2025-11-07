Seattle to update street parking rates again — see what’s going up

It is the time of year again for Seattle parking officials to update rates across the city. Beginning next week, some rates will either increase or decrease for a seasonal adjustment.

Parking rates are updated three times a year, and the next round goes into effect on Monday, Nov. 10. The prices are based on demand and other community assessments.

By the numbers:

This time around, 15% of meters will see decreased rates, 14% will increase and 71% will stay the same. We look at how the prices will break down by neighborhood.

Parking rate increases ($0.50 per hour) in Seattle – Starting Nov. 10

Commercial Core (Retail) - Morning and afternoon hours

Commercial Core (Waterfront) - Afternoon and evening hours

First Hill - Afternoon and evening hours

Pike-Pine - Evening hours.

Pioneer Square (Core) - Afternoon hours

Westlake Ave North - Afternoon hours

15th Avenue East - Afternoon and evening hours

Ballard (Core) - Evening hours

Parking rate decreases ($0.50 per hour) in Seattle – Starting Nov. 10

Ballard Edge - Afternoon and evening hours

Belltown South - Afternoon hours

Capitol Hill (South) - Afternoon and evening hours

First Hill - Morning hours

Fremont - Afternoon hours

Greenlake - Afternoon and evening hours

South Lake Union (North) - Afternoon hours

University District (Core) - Evening hours

Uptown - Afternoon and evening hours

Full price schedule for Seattle parking can be found on the Seattle Department of Transportation blog post about the changes.

