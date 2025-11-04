Everett, WA woman hospitalized amid national listeria outbreak

A woman in Snohomish County was among the latest to be hospitalized as the deadly listeria outbreak hits several states. The bacterial infections have been foodborne.

She is the first person in Washington to fall ill in connection to this outbreak, which has been traced back to prepared pasta meals.

Sold at Sprouts Farmers Market:

Sprouts Farmers Market Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad - product use by dates Oct. 10 to Oct. 29.

Sold at Walmart, Fred Meyer, or QFC:

Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo 12.5-oz – best-by date of June 19, 2025, or prior.

Kroger stores recalled deli bowtie and penne pasta salads – sold on Aug. 29, 2025, thru Oct. 2, 2025.

Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce 12-oz. – best if used by dates of SEP 22, 2025; SEP 24, 2025; SEP 25, 2025; SEP 29, 2025; SEP 30, 2025; and OCT 01, 2025.

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine 12.3-oz – best-by date of June 26, 2025, or before; and 32.8-oz – best-by date of June 27, 2025, or before.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Massive WA drug, gun trafficking group busted, 10 arrested

4 pm sunsets to return to Seattle. Here's when

ID killer Bryan Kohberger gets money while claiming he can't pay victims: prosecutors

On a hot streak: FOX 13's Aaron Levine wins 3rd straight Jeopardy episode

Family files lawsuit against Seattle following teen's death at Gas Works Park

US Navy aircraft crash in South China Sea; USS Nimitz returns to WA

Washington food banks see more traffic as SNAP benefits set to end

Seattle groups gear up to help Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.