US Navy aircraft crash in South China Sea; USS Nimitz returns to WA

Two U.S. Navy aircraft from the USS Nimitz crashed into the South China Sea in two separate incidents. Now the aircraft carrier is headed back to Washington state.

What we know:

According to the Navy's Pacific Fleet, three crew members of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter were rescued, and two aviators in the F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet safely ejected. All five are safe and in stable condition, the fleet said in a statement.

An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the Argonauts of Strike Squadron (VFA) 147 launches off of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime secu (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chris Bartlett/Released) Expand

Timeline:

According to officials, the crashes happened within 30 minutes of each other.

The first crash happened at around 2:54 p.m. local time when the helicopter assigned to the "Battle Cats" of Helicopter Strike Squadron 73 crashed into the sea while conducting routine operations.

Search and rescue teams operating alongside the Nimitz quickly launched recovery efforts to pull the three crew members to safety. They were returned to the carrier for medical evaluation and were later confirmed to be in stable condition.

Almost a half hour later, the fighter jet assigned to the "Fighting Redcocks" of Strike Fighter Squadron 22 also went down during flight operations. Search and rescue teams responded again, and rescued the pilots, who safely ejected before the jet hit the water. Both were reported to be in stable condition.

What caused the US Navy aircraft to crash in South China Sea?

What we don't know:

The causes of the two crashes are under investigation. The Navy has not released additional information about weather conditions, possible mechanical issues or the nature of training missions.

According to the Associated Press, President Donald Trump spoke to reporters about the crash while aboard Air Force One en route to Tokyo on Monday. He said the incident could have been caused by "bad fuel", and ruled out foul play.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

The USS Nimitz is reportedly returning to its home port in Naval Base Kitsap in Western Washington. The Nimitz is the oldest aircraft carrier in the Navy and departed from Bremerton for what was likely its last deployment back in mid-March.

After the USS Nimitz' deployment is complete, it will move to Norfolk, Virginia and begin its decommissioning process.

According to the Associated Press, another aircraft carrier, the USS Harry S Truman, suffered a series of mishaps in recent months while deployed to the Middle East.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX News, the Associated Press and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

