Fallen tree kills 1, injured more at Halloween event in Roy, WA

Law enforcement in Pierce County have confirmed one person is dead and multiple more were injured when a tree fell on a Halloween event at McKenna Park in Roy, Washington on Saturday. The local community was hosting a trick-or-treat event at the time of the incident.

What we know:

The tree split just after 1 p.m. on Oct. 25, killing a man in his 30s and trapping somewhere between five and seven more people who were in the booth area of the holiday event, according to initial reports from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office and Central Pierce Fire and Rescue.

There were 40-80 people in attendance on Saturday afternoon, including children and adults. First responders called the scene "chaotic" and are responding to the "mass incident" under triage protocol due to distance from the rural town to area hospitals.

Map showing scene of Roy, WA Halloween event that turned deadly on Saturday afternoon.

What we don't know:

The exact number of people injured is still working to be confirmed, along with the nature of injuries sustained by the victims. Local authorities are treating injuries from minor to serious.

Authorities on the scene have not determined the cause of the tree splitting. However, downed trees have been causing power outages in the Puget Sound region Saturday as inclement weather moves into western Washington heading into the evening hours, including high wind advisories.

