Black Lives Matter mural vandalized in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

The Brief A Black Lives Matter mural in Seattle's Capitol Hill was vandalized with white paint last week. The Seattle Department of Transportation is collaborating with artists to restore the mural. The vandal remains unidentified, and the community emphasizes respect for the artwork.



A Black Lives Matter mural in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood was vandalized just over a week ago, with white paint now defacing the art.

The backstory:

It happened between Sep. 27 and 30, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The mural was originally painted back in 2020 and is now upkept by artists with the Vivid Matter Collective. The damage comes just weeks after the collective did some paint touch-ups to the mural.

What they're saying:

Some say it's disappointing to see, especially with the vandal still on the loose.

"Police cruisers came right there and two of them drove through the middle and skirted up faster," said Remington Michel Stone.

Stone didn't see who covered it in paint, but says they've seen cars drive over the mural recently, which bothers them.

"I think it’s very obvious that that area is not to be driven on by anyone as much as possible," Stone said. "Not just because there is a mural there but because there are yellow posts that go all around there."

Many say it comes down to respect.

"I think in this park, the thing we care about is respecting one another."

The Seattle Department of Transportation says it is working with the Vivid Matter Collective to restore the painting, issuing the following statement:

"Artists were onsite today to assess the damage, and our crews are coordinating cleanup efforts that will include hydro-blasting and pressure washing to remove the paint.

"SDOT remains committed to preserving this important piece of public art and ensuring it continues to be a space of pride and reflection for the community."

The Source: Information in this story came from Converge Media, the Seattle Department of Transportation and the Vivid Matter Collective.

