Two people shot, injured in Seattle's Capitol Hill, no suspects in custody

Seattle police are searching for a suspect after two people were struck by gunfire in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Thursday night.

What we know:

The shooting happened near the Chipotle at East Pike Street and Broadway around 8:15 p.m.

Police say they located a victim on scene who was shot. They were treated on scene by paramedics before being transported to Harborview Medical Center, with their current condition unknown.

Later, police learned a second victim showed up to Harborview with a gunshot wound. SPD said they were a bystander.

At this time, Seattle police do not have any suspects in custody.

The public is asked to avoid the area as officers investigate the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

