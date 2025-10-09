Major delays expected on I-5, I-405 during busy Seattle sports weekend

The Brief Southbound I-5 over the Ship Canal Bridge and southbound I-405 between Bellevue and Renton will be closed or reduced to limited lanes Oct. 10–13. UW football, Seattle Reign and the Seattle Mariners home games on Friday evening are expected to add to the regional congestion. Drivers should expect significant delays and detours, and should plan alternate routes or use public transit throughout the weekend.



Travelers in the Seattle area are urged to plan for significant traffic this weekend as major construction projects coincide with several large sporting events.

Major closures to know:

Beginning late Friday, Oct. 10, southbound Interstate 5 over the Ship Canal Bridge and southbound Interstate 405 between Bellevue and Renton will see extended closures, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The lane reductions on I-5 will start at 11 p.m. Friday, after several Seattle sporting events conclude, and continue through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 13, as crews begin drainage improvements on the Ship Canal Bridge.

At roughly the same time, southbound I-405 will close between Coal Creek Parkway Southeast and Northeast 30th Street for paving and drainage work.

Keep reading to learn more about this weekend's road closures and lane reductions.

Why are I-5 lanes closing this weekend in Seattle?

The weekend work marks the start of six weekends of Revive I-5: Ship Canal Bridge preservation drainage improvements.

Throughout the weekend, contractor crews will cut concrete and install new drainage structures along the bridge’s southbound lanes. The lane reductions will remain in place 24 hours a day from the Northeast 45th Street/Northeast 50th Street off-ramp to the SR 520 interchange.

"We coordinate our work with the various teams and venues to ensure that most of the traffic can clear before the lane reductions go into effect," said WSDOT Northwest region administrator Brian Nielsen. "Our season of warm dry weather in the Pacific Northwest is short. We have a lot of work to finish before the rainy fall and cold weather arrives and sometimes that means busy weekends like this one."

Cars creep along I-5 in Seattle, Wash., during the summer 2025 Revive I-5 construction project. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Will the express lanes be open on I-5?

Yes. The I-5 express lanes will operate southbound only for the entire weekend.

While all southbound drivers can use the express lanes, WSDOT advises travelers to follow signs for HOV-only entrances and exits and to be aware of vehicle height restrictions.

What you need to know about the I-405 closure between Bellevue and Renton

From 11 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday, crews will close southbound I-405 from Coal Creek Parkway Southeast to Northeast 30th Street.

The closure will allow workers to install drainage systems, pave lanes and shift traffic to form a new center work zone for the I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project. A signed detour will guide drivers through alternate routes.

WSDOT said the I-405 closure may be rescheduled if heavy rain occurs. These conditions will not affect the Revive I-5 work.

What about work on I-90 and SR 18?

Additional construction will take place in south and east King County this weekend as part of ongoing preservation and widening projects.

On westbound I-90, up to three right lanes between mileposts 17 and 18 — as well as the Front Street on-ramp — will close from 7 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday for paving and expansion joint replacement. Drivers will be detoured to the 270th Avenue Southeast/Southeast High Point Way on-ramp.

On eastbound SR 18, the right lane between mileposts 6 and 7 and the Auburn-Black Diamond Road ramps will close from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night Friday through Sunday for paving and joint replacement.

How to plan ahead

With University of Washington football, the Seattle Reign and the Mariners all hosting home games Friday evening, WSDOT encourages travelers to allow extra time, consider alternate routes and use public transit where possible.

More information about ongoing and upcoming construction projects is available on the WSDOT website.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson: Intruder breaks into WA Capitol Building

Nobel Prize in medicine goes to 3 scientists, including one from Seattle

Burien, WA boutique owner says thieves stole gowns, jewelry, makeup

Man accused of impersonating officer arrested in Pierce County's Key Peninsula

'Maybe they're hungry': Seattle mayor's public safety comments spark online debate

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.