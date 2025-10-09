When is ALDS Game 5 for Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers? Here's what to know
SEATTLE - The Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers face off in Game 5 of the American League Division Series, with both teams looking to advance to the next round of the playoffs, the AL Championship Series.
The Toronto Blue Jays are set to play the winner after beating the New York Yankees 3-1 in their 5-game ALCS series.
Seattle Mariners players celebrate on the field after defeating the Detroit Tigers in game three of the American League Division Series at Comerica Park on October 07, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Keep reading for more details about Game 5 between the Mariners and Tigers, including the start time and how to watch it live.
When is ALDS Game 5 of Mariners vs. Tigers?
The first pitch of ALDS Game 5 is set for 5:08 p.m. PT on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
What channel is the Mariners vs. Tigers game on?
Game 5 will air on FOX 13 and stream nationally on the FOX ONE app and on the FOX Sports app with participating TV provider credentials.
How to watch Mariners vs. Tigers in ALDS Game 5
TV: FOX (national)
Streaming: FOX ONE app and FOX Sports app with participating TV provider credentials
Radio: Seattle Sports 710 AM and Mariners Radio Network affiliates
ALDS game 4 recap
The Mariners squandered a 3-0 lead in Game 4, allowing three homers and ultimately losing to the Tigers 9-3 to force the decisive Game 5.
Seattle fell apart in the fifth inning, scoring seven straight runs to erase the Mariners' early efforts. Now, a win for either team will guarantee a spot in the ALCS.
What’s next?
The winner of Game 5 will go on to face the Toronto Blue Jays, who topped the American League in the regular season. The best-of-seven series will begin in Canada.
