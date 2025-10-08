Live updates: Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers for ALDS game 4

article

The Brief The Mariners defeated the Tigers 8–4 on Tuesday in Detroit to take a 2–1 lead in the ALDS. Game 4 is scheduled for 12:08 p.m. PT (3:08 p.m. ET) Wednesday at Comerica Park. The game will broadcast on FS1 and stream live on the FOX ONE app.



The Seattle Mariners are one win away from advancing to the ALCS after defeating the Detroit Tigers 8–4 on Tuesday, taking a 2–1 lead in the American League Division Series.

Game 4 is set for 12:08 p.m. PT Wednesday at Comerica Park in Detroit, airing on FS1 and streaming live on the FOX ONE app. If necessary, Game 5 will return to Seattle on Friday.

Keep reading for live scores, highlights and updates for game 4 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers.

Mariners push lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning - 1:15 p.m.

Detroit flinches first with manager A.J. Hinch pulling Casey Mize and turning to left-hander Tyler Holton.

Seattle gets a break with a bouncing ball that goes off the glove of Holton before handcuffing Javier Báez at shortstop for a lead-off single. Eugenio Suárez follows with a single to left field and pinch-hitter Mitch Garver battles back from an 0-2 hole to walk and load the bases.

Hinch goes back to the bullpen to bring in right-handed Kyle Finnegan to face Victor Robles. Finnegan gets Robles to ground into a double play that scored Naylor to extend the lead to 2-0.

J.P. Crawford popped out to end the threat with just the one run across.

Bryce Miller cruises through the third inning as the Mariners hold a 1-0 lead - 1:00 p.m.

Mariners starter Bryce Miller has allowed just one hit through three innings with two strikeouts for Seattle. A pair of infield pop-ups and a strikeout of Kerry Carpenter marked a clean third inning for Miller.

Manager Dan Wilson will face a decision when the top of the lineup comes around for a third time. The left-handed bats of Carpenter, Colt Keith and Riley Greene could lead Wilson to turn to the bullpen instead of letting Miller face them a third time. However, Miller has looked maybe the best he's been all year through three for Seattle.

The Mariners take a 1-0 lead in the second inning - 12:33 p.m.

Josh Naylor ripped a hanging sinker from Casey Mize into the right field corner to become the first baserunner of the game. A two-out RBI single to right field from Dominic Canzone was enough to score Naylor from second as the Mariners struck first in Game 4.

Mize walked Victor Robles as Seattle threatened to do further damage in the inning, but a J.P. Crawford strikeout allowed Mize to escape with just the one run allowed.

Detroit's Game 1 hero, Zach McKinstry, lines a two-out single to center field for Detroit's first hit of the game in the bottom of the second, but catcher Dillon Dingler flies out to center field as Bryce Miller is through two innings on 25 pitches for Seattle.

Dueling 1-2-3 innings for Casey Mize and Bryce Miller in the first inning - 12:25 p.m.

A 1-2-3 first inning for the Mariners, but Seattle sees 17 pitches off Detroit starter Casey Mize as he has to work for it. Bryce Miller responds with a 1 2-3 first inning as well for Seattle, cutting down the Tigers in 13 pitches. Miller's fastball is hitting 97 mph and looks sharp, including getting Gleyber Torres to whiff on an elevated fastball for his first strikeout of the game.

On the 30-year anniversary of Edgar's double, the Mariners look for another trip to ALCS - 12:08 p.m.

It's 30 years to the day since Edgar Martínez's double in Game 5 of the 1995 ALDS sent the Seattle Mariners to the ALCS for the first time in franchise history. The Mariners can make it to the ALCS for the fourth time ever with a win in Game 4 over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Seattle Mariners to start Bryce Miller for game 4 of the ALDS - 11:30 a.m.

Bryce Miller will take the mound for the Seattle Mariners with a chance to lead the team to the ALCS for the first time since 2001. Detroit will send right-hander Casey Mize to the mound in an elimination game for the Tigers.

Game 4 lineups

Detroit Tigers Seattle Mariners RF Kerry Carpenter (L) LF Randy Arozarena 2B Gleyber Torres C Cal Raleigh (S) DH Colt Keith (L) CF Julio Rodríguez LF Riley Greene (L) 2B Jorge Polanco (S) 1B Spencer Torkelson 1B Josh Naylor (L) 3B Zach McKinstry (L) 3B Eugenio Suárez C Dillon Dingler DH Dominic Canzone (L) CF Parker Meadows (L) RF Victor Robles SS Javier Báez SS J.P. Crawford (L) RHP Casey Mize RHP Bryce Miller

