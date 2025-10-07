Seattle Mariners fans cut workday short to watch Game 3 against Tigers

The Brief Mariners fans gathered at Seattle bars to watch Game 3 of the ALDS against the Tigers, creating an electric atmosphere. Many fans took time off work to enjoy the game, celebrating the Mariners' win. Watch parties are planned for Game 4, starting at 12:08 p.m. PST.



Fans gathered at local bars and restaurants to watch the Mariners take on the Tigers in Detroit for Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday.

Local perspective:

The watch parties were electric, despite it being a weekday and a workday.

At Tom's Watch Bar in Seattle, the Mariners game provided a perfect excuse to cut the workday short.

"We were going to shut down the office and watch it today," said Tristan, a lifelong Mariners fan.

"We stopped working at like 11," said Conor McDonald, Tristan's co-worker. "It’s going to be a long Wednesday, a fun Tuesday."

The fans at Queen Anne Beer Hall also made time Tuesday for the team.

"I clocked out at 4:30, and I went straight here," said Constance Andrei.

"I’m taking work off for every game," said Tyler Hirohata, a lifelong Mariners fan.

For those that chose to celebrate, they told FOX 13 watching the win was worth it.

"Shout out to the Big Dumper!", said Cole Honold, pointing to his Cal Raleigh jersey. "It was a big win for sure."

Many of the fans we talked to on Tuesday plan to attend watch parties for Game 4 as well. The start time for that game is scheduled at 12:08 p.m. in Washington state, 3:08 p.m. Eastern.

